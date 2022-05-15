Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

