Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of PDF Solutions worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $903.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

