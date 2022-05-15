Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,600 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Butterfly Network worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 425,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

BFLY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $604.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $301,332. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFLY. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Butterfly Network Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.