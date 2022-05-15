Swiss National Bank Acquires 25,400 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.