Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,951 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

PLL opened at $52.30 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.