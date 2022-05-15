Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,800 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $10.65 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

