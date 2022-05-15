Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,400 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Cowen worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.02 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $660.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Several research firms have commented on COWN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.