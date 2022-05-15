Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,636,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 136,968 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

