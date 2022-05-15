Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 152,200 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,835,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

