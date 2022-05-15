Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 613,900 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of ContextLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ContextLogic by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 923,665 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

