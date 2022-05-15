Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 71,800 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.05% of Agiliti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $18.52 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

