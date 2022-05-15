Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of American Software worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

