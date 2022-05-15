Swiss National Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,003,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NPTN stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,844 shares of company stock worth $821,758 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

