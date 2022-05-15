Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.05% of PowerSchool as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

PWSC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

