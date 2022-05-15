Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 154,900 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,213,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,576,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.12.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

