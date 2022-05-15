Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Cronos Group worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.