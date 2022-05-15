Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Nuvation Bio worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

