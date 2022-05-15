Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

