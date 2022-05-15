Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

