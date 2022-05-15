Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Energy worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.76 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

