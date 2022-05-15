Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Unitil worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $857.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

