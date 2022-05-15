Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Merus worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

