Swiss National Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of ViewRay worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 82.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ViewRay by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 683,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

VRAY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,600. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

