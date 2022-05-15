Swiss National Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Anterix worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

