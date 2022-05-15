Swiss National Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alphatec worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

