Swiss National Bank Has $1.72 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Mitek Systems worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

