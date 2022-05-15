Swiss National Bank Has $1.77 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Aaron’s worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $613.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

