Swiss National Bank Has $1.91 Million Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of 1st Source worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

