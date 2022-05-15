Swiss National Bank Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

