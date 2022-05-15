Swiss National Bank Has $2.01 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,634 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

BSIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

