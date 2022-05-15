Swiss National Bank Has $2.10 Million Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

