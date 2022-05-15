Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

