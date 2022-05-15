Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Amyris worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $750.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Amyris had a negative return on equity of 609.82% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

