Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of The GEO Group worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $1,039,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

