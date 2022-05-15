Swiss National Bank Invests $1.59 Million in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

