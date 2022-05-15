Swiss National Bank Invests $1.66 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after buying an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

SWIM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.