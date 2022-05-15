Swiss National Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800 in the last quarter.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.60 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.14 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.77.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Douglas Elliman Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.