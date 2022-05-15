Swiss National Bank Invests $1.72 Million in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 513,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.44 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $973.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

