Swiss National Bank Invests $1.84 Million in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Volta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Volta Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

