Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $963.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.