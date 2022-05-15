Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $2.64 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

