Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Microvast Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.