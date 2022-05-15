Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,900 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 542.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

