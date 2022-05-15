Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,400 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Ellington Financial worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 559,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

