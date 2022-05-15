Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 66,500 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

