Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MicroVision worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $533.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

