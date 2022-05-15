Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

