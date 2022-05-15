Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.67 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

