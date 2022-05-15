Swiss National Bank Sells 538 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of AudioCodes worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

AUDC stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

