Swiss National Bank Sells 8,200 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Kearny Financial worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.